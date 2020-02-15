WOLCOTT — Seventh and eighth grade students at Tri-County School Corporation have been working to spruce up the trash cans around the building by adorning them with artwork.
The idea came when Principal J.R. Haskins, saw the other schools in the corporation participating in creating artwork on trash cans for the local parks.
“It really is awesome to see what our students create and this is a good way to display their creativity and create a sense of pride in their school and community," he said.
Last fall, students from Tri-County Primary and Intermediate schools were inspired by artist Cameron Moberg and the mural he created in Remington. During that time, the school corporation partnered with Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation (RWCDC) to create the mini-murals on local trash cans that will be displayed in the parks in Wolcott and Remington.
Now seventh and eighth graders are working with art teacher Lori Wittke during class to create artwork on school trash cans.
The students worked in teams of six to create designs on multiple cans around the school.The trash cans are on display in the cafeteria and the gym hallway. There was no requirement for what they wanted to design, as long as it was school-appropriate and they had fun.
"It is awesome that art can be added to almost anything," Wittke said. "Items that are unappealing to look at can be brought to life with color and design. It is beautiful to look at and the students have a fun time doing it.
“We now are partnering with the Wolcott Library to display students artwork for the community to see," she added. "I will be switching them out periodically through the year.”