WOLCOTT — Six students representing the “Cavbots” — Tri-County Intermediate School’s robotics team — showed the school board what they are learning from the robotics program that started three years ago at the school.
It was all part of the “Reach Higher Showcase” portion of the school board meeting last week.
Robotics education and competition is being used to connect students and schools in communities to engage in technology-based programs. The idea is that the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program provides students with technical and relational skills that will help them flourish growing up and entering the workforce.
The robotics team is impatiently waiting to hear if they have made it to the state competition at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“We will find out in a couple of weeks if we will be going,” said robotics coach Eric Sharp. “We do have two teams are ranked high enough to have the potential to be picked up.”
It’s called the Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship, and it’s been called the largest robotics competition in the nation. It will be March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. About 360 teams from around the Hoosier state compete in predetermined skills challenges. Students are rated on robotic performance, teamwork and safety skills.
Teams are eligible to compete at the event by winning a state-qualifying award at a local competitions. Teams that advance from the state championship have the opportunity in April to compete at the VEX Worlds Championship in Detroit, which will have 730 teams from around the world.
“This is our third year participating in robotics. We are in the VEX program,” Tri-County Intermediate Schools Principal Brian Hagan said. “Last year we had success going to Lucas Oil (Stadium) and this year we have two teams that could possibly compete again.”
Each year presents a new challenge and playing field to teams in terms of what the robot is required to do. Each team gets a “generic” robot. Once they find out about the skills challenges it must perform, students may have to make adjustments to get their robot to perform those skills.
“The robots are all different, but what makes them all the same is they all have a brain and a motor,” team member Rose Kaeb said. “It’s fun because we work together to design a robot that would work for the team. We use everyone’s ideas and put them together.”
“It’s really cool because (VEX) gives you kind of like a LEGO concept where you put this generic robot together, and sometimes it just doesn’t work for the game you are playing,” Hagan said. “The students have to work together and brainstorm ideas on how to reconfigure and rebuild the robot to work for their needs.”
In all, there are 27 students split into four teams — Silver, Red, Blue and Gold Cavbots. The red team is a middle school team, while the silver, blue and gold teams are elementary students. The program initially started with a small group of students, but each year has grown because the initial group students return and typically bring a friend.
The elementary school coaches are Sharp, Holly Cook, Aimee Clark and Natasha Demerly. The junior high coaches are Sarah Schambach and Lioneil Cabada.
During teamwork challenges, two robots work together during one-minute matches to score points. Teams also compete in a robot skills challenge, in which one robot takes the field to score as many points as possible. The object is to reach the highest score by stacking colored “hubs” in “building zones.” There are also balls located on the field that can be used to add up points as well.
“I really want to thank you guys for supporting this kind of activity for the kids,” said Bill Northup, whose son, Connor, is a member of the team. “I am a chemical engineer at DuPont and this kind of activity to stimulate the kids, academics and having them work as a team and overcome adversity is the stuff they need coming into the real world into the workforce.”
Superintendent Patrick Culp said the program is boosted by folks in Remington who have donated to the program the last two years.
“We really appreciate their support and donations, and we know the kids — and clearly the parents — do as well,” he said.