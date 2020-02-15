WOLCOTT — The Tri-County School Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) is hosting its 10th annual winter carnival at the end of the month.
It will be 4-7 p.m. ET Saturday Feb. 29 at the Tri-County Junior/Senior High School gymnasium.
The PTO’s winter carnival is one of the larger fundraisers the group puts on for the school. The fundraiser is equally beneficial for the organization as it is for families and the community.
“The carnival is our big event that the community really anticipates,” Amy Bledsoe, carnival organizer. “It is a fun-filled evening for the entire family. We change it up from year to year by adding new and creative activities.”
She said this year the carnival will have a “glow-in-the-dark” theme.
“Part of the school will be lit up under black lights only,” she said. “The kids really loved this in the past and we have activities for kids in preschool all the way through high school.”
Activities include games, bounce houses, activities, face painting and prizes. Cost is $10 per child. The wristband will include all activities. Food will be available for an additional charge.
The PTO is asking students and families to wear white or neon for this year’s glow-in the dark theme. There will be mini golf, dodgeball and other glow-in-the-dark activities in the gym.
A large raffle table will be set up with many prizes, including Disney tickets, bikes, toys, gift cards, toy tractors, a hog, and several themed gift baskets.
“We put a lot of love and work into this night to make sure each person can have a great time,” Bledsoe said. “We hope everyone comes out and joins us.”