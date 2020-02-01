WOLCOTT — Tri-County Intermediate School Principal Brian Hagan served one of several program presenters last month at the fourth annual STEM Education Conference at Purdue University.
Hagan has been working closely with Purdue to offer hands on science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) experiences for students.
A handful of teachers from the Tri-County School Corporation (TCSC) were in attendance Jan. 15 with more than 500 other education professionals across the state to advance their knowledge in STEM education. The event was sponsored by Purdue’s College of Education, the Center for Advancing the Teaching and Learning of STEM (CATALYST), the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Participants learned about curriculum, research and resources to enrich experiences for — and better prepare — students in STEM disciplines. In 2019, the Indiana Department of Education announced that the number of STEM-certified schools rose to 78.
Tri-County has been working with STEM for many years and received its certification in 2018. About four years ago, the school district received a grant from Monsanto for $10,000 and created the STEM Academy. This was the beginning and focused heavy on technology and programming.
When going through the STEM certification process a year later, Tri-County began focusing on agriculture and the program skyrocketed.
“We have so many experts in agriculture right here in our community that have helped grow our programs for students,” Hagan said. “In 2018, we built outdoor learning gardens but realized students are gone during the most critical times of growth. Several teachers went to a hydroponics workshop and met Dr. Krishna Nemali.”
Nemali is the assistant professor and Extension specialist for horticulture and landscape agriculture for Purdue.
“Dr. Nemali custom-built four systems in our school and we started developing curriculum for this school year,” Hagan said. “He came in weekly for six weeks during first semester and will come in for six weeks to work with fifth and sixth graders after spring break.”
In 2019, Bayer awarded a grant to the school for the purchase of vertical hydroponic systems. These systems are kept in the STEM Academy where students plant and harvest monthly. They then use the produce for the school salad bar. The systems are on wheels and can be transported to other classrooms for instruction purposes.
Nemali and Hagan are developing a curriculum involving hydroponics programs for elementary students. Their goal is to write a larger grant from the university and replicate the program in other area schools next year.
“STEM education is about providing as many opportunities for our students as possible to find who they are, what they are interested in, and how they can use their strengths to overcome challenges and exceed expectations,” Hagan said. “STEM is important to me because it develops our students’ leadership, collaboration and creativity. Our students are exposed to a wide variety of career interests and learn to be valued and productive members of teams for future career success.”