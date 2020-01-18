WOLCOTT — A Tri-County Junior/Senior High School administrator hopes to expand a skilled trade learning opportunity for students that could one day earn them six-figure salaries.
J.R. Haskins, the school’s principal, says there is support behind starting a full-fledged welding program at the school.
“This would differ from our current class because, instead of it being just one semester, it would be half a day for the year,” he said, “and also what we offer now is geared more toward freshman and sophomores.”
Haskins gave a short presentation about his vision of the program this week to the Tri-County school board. He also supplied results from a survey conducted earlier in the school year.
According to the survey, at least 19 students would be interested in learning the welding trade. Haskins said 44 schools in Indiana have welding programs, including Rensselaer, West Central, Benton Central and Fountain Central.
“With the renewed focus on trades and vocational (education) at high schools, I hope now would be a good time to start a welding program for our district,” Haskins said. “It would teach welding skills to juniors and seniors who may want to go right from school into the work force. I also like to think of it as a plan B for some students; maybe they are interested in learning the skills but still plan on going to college. It never hurts for the skills to be had and have something to fall back on.”
Kyle Schrader, representative of Weldstar, a regional distributor of welding tools, equipment and supplies, attended the meeting to answer questions and share knowledge regarding some of the necessities to start up the program.
“At this point, your room is already set up, you have the power (capabilities), the safety barriers and the filtration units,” he said. “You just need more equipment.”
Haskins asked the board to consider adding five additional MIG welders. The school currently has two MIG welders and 10 state-of-the-art welding stations. Haskins said he hopes to bring the total number of MIG welders to seven so students do not have to double or triple up on equipment.
The goal after that would be to add one to two MIG welders each year, depending on the popularity of the program.
“West Central currently has 52 kids in their welding program and I hope that, one day, we get there,” he said, “but I think I would like to put a cap on it — maybe six to eight or 10 students for the first year.”
Haskins said the class would be offered as Welding 1 for the 2021 school year and, if that goes well, plans to add a Welding 2 program in which students would be able to earn welding certification.
The board asked Haskins about ongoing costs of the program after the initial start-up cost, well as equipment costs.
“After the initial start-up, we would obviously have to pay for an instructor ongoing,” he said. “But after that it will just be welding wire and gas; the steel would be donated from Talbert’s as long as we recycle it and give it back.”
Haskins added that research and conversations with local businesses ensures that TCSC would have 100 percent placement of its students into jobs upon earning a certificate.
“That is a pretty impressive percentage,” he said.
Shrader said some schools charge a fee and allow students to take the equipment along with them, while others charge a rental fee for the school-owned equipment.
“It will be great for our kids and I hope this is highly considered,” Haskins said. “We have great resources and the room already set. This is a good time for us to start looking into offering trades to students. After seeing the survey results, I am confident we will not have a problem filling spaces in the program.”