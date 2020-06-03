WOLCOTT — The Class of 2020 has continually heard they are missing one of their biggest life moments since the COVID-19 health emergency began more than two months ago.
In spite of that, Tri-County’s senior grads are still looking to the future with positivity and strength.
Tri-County School Corporation conducted its commencement May 31 with a virtual ceremony. With 53 students, TCSC pre-recorded graduation with their students a handful at a time. This allowed students to receive their degree and while walking the stage for friends and family to see.
Each student was allowed to have four family members in the gym during recording to watch them graduate. It was made official when it streamed on TCSC’s Facebook and YouTube pages last Sunday.
Salutatorian Justin Cree told students that 2020 was a year for the books.
“But so was this class,” he said. “Entering this world right before or after 9/11, we have endured a great deal. It only seemed natural that we graduated under unique circumstances with this COVID-19 outbreak. … I think that is going to be our strongest attribute: durability. We can survive anything.”
During his speech, Cree quoted actress Gwen Stacy, a student valedictorian in “The Amazing Spiderman “ film in whic she said, “I know that we all think we’re immortal, we’re supposed to feel that way. We are graduating. The future is and should be bright, but, like our brief four years in high school, what makes life valuable is that it doesn't last forever, what makes it precious is that it ends.”
“We never know what lies in front of us no matter how hard we look,” Cree said. “The only way to know for sure is to take steps forward and live our lives the best we know how or we could watch our lives pass us by. Be someone of commitment, focus and sheer will.”
Co-salutatorian Blayne Vandeveer started his speech by congratulating his teachers and classmates for adapting to adversity. He continued to share his thoughts on small moments adding up to larger defining moments, and how the journey of small moments add up to be the lessons and journey that defines life as time goes on.
Vandeveer ended with the quote, “We often over-exaggerate yesterday, over-estimate tomorrow, and under-estimate today. I implore you, make today and its small moments matter, because those small, insignificant moments are truly what define us as important.”
Class of 2020 Valedictorian Keahi Keliiheleua-Zussman moved into the Tri-County school district while in fourth grade and graduated with plans to attend Indiana University. In his speech, he thanked TC’s teachers, coaches and classmates.
“When I joined all of you in fourth grade you not only accepted me but you challenged me,” he said. “You made me better. You pushed me to be in the position that I am in right now, and if not for all of you, I would not be standing here in this moment. For that, I thank you.”
Zussman said he had many more plans for the end of his senior year. Just a few short weeks after the coronavirus pandemic began ramping up, he realized the 2020 class had their last class session together way back on March 13.
“It wasn’t until a couple weeks after that day that I realized, with everything that had been taken away from us, I, along with the rest of my class here, will come out to be better because of this.
“We have a rare opportunity to learn a lesson that so many people are both fortunate but sorry to have never experienced. It was senior year. Everything was going well and we felt like we were at the highest point in our lives. We had it all stripped away,” Zussman continued. “Right now, in this very moment in time, there is nowhere we can go but up. Take this knowledge and run with it. Use it to change the way you look at life, and from now on, seize every waking opportunity while you can because you might never have the chance again.”
Principal J.R. Haskins left the class of 2020 with praise.
“Perseverance is a word we will always use when we think of this class,” he said. “These last few months may have prepared them better for life than anything else they may have experienced these last four years. They have learned to live outside of their comfort zone and adapt to the situation.”
Haskins also issued three challenges to the graduates.
“I ask three things of the seniors. Number one, have a Plan B. Your Plan B may look different than others, but realize things change. There is nothing wrong with having a Plan B. It doesn't mean you have failed, it means you change direction.
“Number two, strive on a daily basis to make a difference in peoples lives, and number three — and most important — define happiness. Happiness is different for all of us. Find out what you want and not what others want of you. The most important part of happiness is to be yourself.”