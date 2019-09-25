REMINGTON — Tri-County Primary School students took a short field trip Friday to downtown Remington to learn about community service from Cameron Moberg and his artwork.
“It actually lined up perfectly with our new reading series,” Principal Elaine Hall said. “First and second grade have read books all week that focused on community, so all week the students have been learning about their community and why it is important to be involved and connected to their community.”
Moberg is working on Remington’s downtown mural, much like he did during the summer when working on murals in Rensselaer.
And Hall said the short walk from the school to downtown was an opportunity too good to pass up.
“We are so close that it was so easy for our students to take a little field trip,” she said. “The students loved it. It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community and the fact that we can connect it to what we are learning in the classroom is just even better.”
The students walked downtown in groups with their teachers to listen to Moberg talk about his artwork and why he is painting the mural. Each student was allowed to ask one question.
First, Moberg shared his background about how he began creating art.
“Some of my first memories are of creating art with my family,” he said. “In 2001, I began to paint murals and really figure it out. Believe it or not, I have never had formal art classes. I learned from friends, YouTube and practice.”
The students were full of questions, wonder and curiosity. Moberg spent 20 minutes answering queries for each group of students. Some students asked how many paintings he has done.
“I have lost count, but its easily in the thousands,” he said.
Others asked how long it would take him to finish the Remington mural.
“I am here for a week,” he replied.
Another curious student asked Moberg how many cans of paint cans he’ll use for the mural.
“This mural, I will use probably about 100 cans,” he said. “Do you want to know something else really cool? When these cans can’t go home with me, we recycle them. But when I am at home, I have a friend who uses all my empty paint cans to make sculptures for hotels and stuff.”
Moberg told the students they could do anything they wished as long as they put in the time and effort.
“Anything you want to do in life you can do,” he said. “Another thing to think about is how long I have been doing this. You may feel like your not good at something the first time. You may feel like you’re not talented at it, but that’s a lie. All it takes is practice and repetition.”
Moberg said when he first began art, he wasn’t good and it took him “about six or seven years” to become “OK” at it.
“I feel like there is still so much for me to learn, so if you really want to do something and you feel like you’re not good at it right now, that’s OK,” he said. “Just don’t give up. All you have to do is practice, practice, practice.”