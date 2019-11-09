MONTICELLO — The Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce’s monthly lunch will feature a keynote speaker who knows a thing or two about Indiana tourism.
Amy DeLong, associate publisher for Travel Indiana magazine, will be the featured speaker at noon Nov. 19 at the historic Sportsman Inn Annex.
DeLong will talk about the travel magazine’s print and digital audience, tourism trends throughout Indiana, and highlight what White County has to offer and its strengths that set it apart from other Indiana communities.
Travel Indiana focuses on leisure and places of interest, as well as the people who populate the Hoosier state. The free print publication is available at more than 1,000 points throughout Indiana and distributes an edition four times per year – January, April, July and October.
Cost of the luncheon is $12 per person. RSVP’s are encouraged and may be sent via email to Janet Dold, chamber executive director, at janet@monticelloin.com.