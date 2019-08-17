REYNOLDS — A “routine” traffic stop for speeding landed a pair of men behind bars earlier this week after a deputy and his K-9 partner uncovered a large cache of drugs, cash and other paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested Darren S. Lovely, 48, and Zachary S. Lovely, both listed as homeless, were each charged with one count of dealing in methamphetamine (Level 2 felony), one count of possession of methamphetamine (Level 3 felony), one count of possession of marijuana (Class A misdemeanor) and one count of possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
According to the probable cause affidavit, White County sheriff’s deputy Matt White observed a 1999 blue Ford Mustang, with Florida license plates, traveling east on US 24 between Reynolds and Wolcott, drive past him at a high rate of speed. According to White, the car was traveling 69 mph in a 55 mph zone.
White stopped the vehicle, which he later determined was driven by Darren Lovely, with Zachary Lovely as a front-seat passenger. There was also a female passenger in the back seat.
White’s K-9 partner, Niro, conducted a sniff around the vehicle, according to the affidavit, and stopped on the passenger side, indicating the suspected presence of drugs.
According to court documents, two black bags found on the floorboard at Zachary Lovely’s feet contained a white powdery substance later determined to be about 28 grams of methamphetamine, along with several plastic straws, two scales, a white metallic pipe containing a burnt residue with an odor of marijuana, and clear glass pipes containing a white residue.
According to the affidavit, a black book bag in the trunk of the vehicle contained a brown plastic jar with a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The book bag, court documents state, also contained more plastic straws and several small, clear plastic Baggies.
In the engine compartment, according to the affidavit, were two white plastic bottles containing “brown and green leafy-like plant material” that White said he recognized as marijuana.
Upon placing Darren Lovely into custody, White found a clear glass pipe containing a white residue in Lovely’s front right pants pocket, according to the affidavit. It also states White found more than $4,700 in cash and some loose change in Lovely’s left pocket.
According to the affidavit, Zachary Lovely told White “he was aware there was at least one ounce or more of methamphetamine in the vehicle and described owning two clear glass pipes containing a white residue, one pipe with a skull end and another with a ball end.”
The affidavit states Zachary Lovely also told the deputy he uses methamphetamine twice a day “but prefers to snort” it. The document also states Zachary Lovely admitted to owning one of the digital scales in the black bags found at his feet.
The pair were each jailed on $80,000 bond at the White County Jail. Both are also scheduled for a pre-trial conference and an omnibus hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 16, with a trial date set for 9 a.m. Dec. 17.