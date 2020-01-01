featured popular top story

Top 10 Herald Journal news photo galleries of 2019

  • 1 min to read

The following are the top 10 news photo galleries on www.thehj.com as determined by our online readers via Google Analytics.

To view the photo galleries, click on the bold underline text following its numerical rank.

**

parade of lights.jpg

10. 2019 Christmas Parade of Lights (1,804 views)

**

tractor pull.jpg

9. 70th annual Idaville Tractor Pulls (2,020 views)

**

barktober.jpg

8. Barktober 2019 takes over downtown Monticello (2,263 views)

**

Shop with Cop.jpg

7. Shop with a Cop in Monticello (2,932 views)

**

tornado.jpg

6. Photos from the April 3, 1974, Monticello tornado (3,155 views)

**

moefest.jpg

5. Moefest rocks Monticello for fourth year (3,169 views)

**

You're halfway there ... keep going. Not much further to go.

**

Miss white county.jpg

4. Miss White County, Little Miss and Little Mr. White County and Junior Miss pageants (3,259 views)

**

Bench.jpg

3. Twin Lakes bench dedication ceremony (3,565 views)

**

Honor Our Vets.jpg

2. Honor Our Veterans Boat Parade and The Hooligans Air Show (12,967 views)

**

grad.jpg

1. Twin Lakes High School Class of 2019 graduation (15,690 views)

Tags