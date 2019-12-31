MONTICELLO — A group of Twin Lakes High School seniors has decided to take action and help schools prepare for a catastrophic event.
The girls, all a part of the school’s Biomedical Innovations class taught by Barb Alletto, have come up with a “Stop the Bleed” kit that teachers and students can use to help prevent loss of life.
The kits are filled with medical tools and implements that will stop or slow a person’s bleeding should a natural or human-caused event takes place. The goal is to equip every classroom in White County with its own trauma kit.
The girls — Alyssa Rivera, Emilie MacOwan, Addaline Roy, Yanely Lopez, Laura Hernandez, Jaquelin Castillo and McKenzie Vogel — constructed the kits so that Twin Lakes, Tri-County and Frontier school corporations will be better equipped to handle a mass-injury event.
The kits contain important supplies and special bleeding control tools for those critical initial minutes when a person is injured and bleeding. The items are similar to what one would find in a professional EMT kit.
According to ems.gov, a person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, so quickly stopping the bleeding is critical. Those nearest to someone with life-threatening injuries are best positioned to provide immediate care if they are equipped with the appropriate training and resources.
Emergency personnel from the Monticello Fire Department provided the girls training on how to use the various tools in the kit and offered suggestions about what should be included in it.
“We explained what we wanted to do with them and they made us a kit they said would be better for it,” Rivera said. “We followed that kit as much as we could with the funds we had.”
A basic kit contains a tourniquet, QuikClot Bleeding Control dressing, five pair of protective gloves, a compression bandage, permanent black marker, a tampon to insert into circular wounds, chest seal for upper torso injuries, scissors and a flashlight, among others. All are packed into a yellow drawstring bag.
Monticello paramedic Cody Scheurich provided the training to the students, who will then pass on that training to teachers and staff.
The class has already given instruction to Twin Lakes staff, but must have another retraining session on some items that were added after the initial training. When they return to school Jan. 6, the class will deliver the trauma kits to Tri-County and Frontier, and provide training for teachers and staff at those schools.
The girls worked to raise money for the kits via fundraisers and old-fashioned door-to-door knocking on business doors to request support for their project. The Community Foundation of White County supplied a big boost with its $5,000 donation in early December, and Polymer Science in Monticello (and its affiliates) contributed the tourniquets, scissors and chest seals.
“The chest seals were not originally part of (the kit) because we didn’t have enough money to incorporate it, but then (Polymer Science) donated all of it,” Vogel said.
Rivera said the project that has the potential to save lives has been a team and community effort.
“It makes us feel good because we know the schools will be, essentially, safer now,” she said. “Like the tornado that happened years ago, nobody expected it but our kits can be used for that. Instead of calling 911 and waiting for them to show up, people can just grab the bag and get started.”
“It’s cool to see the community come together and support one cause,” Roy added.
Vogel said the trauma kits were also offered to North White, but the school already is equipped with them.
Without the community’s support, Alletto said the kits would not have been possible.
“There’s just no way,” she said.