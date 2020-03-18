LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe County Health Department has reported one positive presumptive case of the COVID-19 in a resident of Tippecanoe County.
Health department officials said the individual became symptomatic while visiting Florida and is currently being hospitalized in Florida.
The Tippecanoe County Health Department is working with the Indiana State Department of Health, the Orange County (Fla.) Department of Health and the hospital the individual is in at the present time.
In conjunction with those mentioned departments, the Tippecanoe County Health Department will begin an investigation to ensure that any close contacts of the individual are identified and monitored, and that all infection control guidances are being followed.
"Our community partners are aware of this and we all are striving to continue to stay in front of this," stated a press release from the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
A presumptive positive case means the patient has tested positive at the Florida Department of Health Laboratories. Samples will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation.
The patient is in stable condition at this time and will be released from the hospital when deemed safe to do so. The individual will remain in isolation per CDC guidance, no additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
“Our health department and the medical community of Tippecanoe County have been working in conjunction with schools, emergency management and other organizations to develop plans to limit the spread of this disease,” Dr. Jeremy Adler, Tippecanoe County health officer, said. “I ask anyone who thinks they might have symptoms of COVID-19 to call a healthcare provider so they can be evaluated by phone before going to a medical facility. This will help further limit any spread of this virus.”
He said it is imperative to remember that for 80 percent of the population, the virus will be mild and the vast majority who contract it will recover.