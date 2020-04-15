MONTICELLO — Does your student have the quarantine blues during the current COVID-19 health emergency? If so, here’s your chance to turn those upside-down frowns into a little bit of fun — and possibly win some prizes.
The Herald Journal is conducting an eLearning Photo Contest. All parents need to do is submit a photo of their child doing their eLearning activities now through April 22.
Voting begins April 23.
“The contest allows HJ readers, both print and online, to take photos of their child eLearning, upload them easily, have some fun and win their share of some great prizes from local businesses,” Martin Van Ee, regional general manager of Kankakee Valley Publishing, said. “And they can do it all from home. In addition, it gives high visibility to our contest sponsors.”
The first place wins a $100 gift card. Other prizes include a $50 gift card, a $25 gift card, Take and Bake pizza kit and more.
People can upload photos to www.thehj.com (click on “Contests” under the Lifestyle tab), or email them to acollins@thehj.com.
Include the child’s name, age, grade in school and name of the school they attend.