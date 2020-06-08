The Boys & Girls Club of White County is still serving kids despite not having their doors open. Last month, the club started its "Club at Home" program. Every two weeks, a packet is prepared that has two weeks' worth of daily activities for the kids of White County. Donors have contributed supplies and staff members put together the packets for distribution. Packets are picked up outside entrance 1 at the Woodlawn Community Center, home of the Boys & Girls Club. Packets are free to any school-aged child in the community. He/she does not need to be a club member to participate. This past week, club staff members handed out more than 100 packets to kids coming through the line at the Twin Lakes Food Pantry. Pictured are Kayla Bennington, Katie Sparks, Kayla Bennington and Olivia Crawn. In addition to the Club at Home program, the club is also doing a Virtual Boys & Girls Club across its social media sites. Several activities are posted daily for kids to interact with and enjoy. They can be found on Facebook and YouTube. Any questions, reach out through Facebook, email whitecountybgc@gmail.com, or call 765-427-4321.
