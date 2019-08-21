GOODLAND — The sixth annual Goodstock — Operation Restoring Hope Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24 at Foster Park in Goodland, promises rock ‘n roll from start to finish.
“We have just a great lineup of rock ‘n roll that it was hard for me to pick a headliner this year,” said music festival creator and organizer Dillon Hall. “There is a lot of buzz about this year’s lineup of bands.”
The annual music festival not only is a regional fan favorite, but it also raises money to help local veterans.
The proceeds from the first five years of the event went to the Mary T. Klinker Veteran Center, which serves homeless and at-risk veterans and their families by providing resources, peer to peer counseling and financial assistance for a seven-county area including Newton and Jasper counties.
This year, proceeds will be split between the Mary T. Klinker Veteran Center in Lafayette and the newly established Newton and Jasper County Veterans Assistance Fund through the Jasper Newton Foundation.
The headliners for 2019 Goodstock is the band Rock of Ages out of Long Island, N.Y.
“Rock of Ages is a Def Leppard tribute band and they will be rocking out all of their hits,” Hall said. “They tour the East Coast primarily and this will be their first show in Indiana. They are high energy and I expect an amazing show.”
Scheduled for 7 p.m. right before the headliners is the Poison tribute band Shot of Poison from Boston.
“This will also be the first show in Indiana for them,” Hall said. “They look, sound and act a lot like Poison and they know how to rock the stage.”
The band RockAmerica will take the stage around 5 p.m. and will feature a lot of members from Forever Floyd, who previously played at Goodstock.
“This will be their first show with their new lineup featuring music from Boston, REO and Night Ranger,” Hall said. “The band members are all from central Indiana and I am really excited to hear their new lineup.”
Featured around 3 p.m. will be 45 RPM British Invasion.
“They are a fabulous band out of Indianapolis,” Hal said. “They will play a lot of the Beatles, ‘The Stones’ (The Rolling Stones), and a lot of America’s answer to the British Invasion. They are a great group of guys back for a second year.”
HeartStone Crossing out of Indianapolis will kick off the music at 1 p.m.
“This band contacted me about playing at Goodstock and I think it is a great way to start off the day of music,” Hall added. “They play a good mix of classic rock from the late ‘60s and early to mid-’70s. I think they will set the tone for a great day of music.”
Gates open for Goodstock at noon (CST) with the opening ceremonies kicking off at 12:30 p.m.
General admission is $20 and children 10 and under get in free.
To purchase tickets go to www.goodstockmusicfestival.com or call 219-208-0659.