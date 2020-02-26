LAFAYETTE — Subaru of Indiana Automotive announced plans Wednesday morning to build a $158 million service parts facility and transmission assembly shop that will add up to 350 jobs by the end of 2023.
According to a press release from SIA, construction on the facility and shop will begin sometime this summer.
The company, which is Subaru Corp.’s only U.S. assembly plant, employs more than 6,000 workers and produces the Subaru Legacy, Impreza, Outback and Ascent models.
“We’re proud to continue investing in Indiana,” said Scott Brand, senior vice president of administration and quality at SIA. “We also appreciate the tremendous support these plans have received from the state, Tippecanoe County and the city of Lafayette. Our production levels have tripled over the past 10 years. These new projects are exciting growth opportunities to help us meet increasing customer demand.”
Wednesday’s announcement comes just more than two years after SIA announced plans to invest $140 million in its 4.7 million-square-foot plant to support production of the Ascent, adding up to 200 new jobs. Since 1986, officials said SIA has invested more than $2.2 billion in its Indiana operations, increasing its annual production to 410,000 vehicles.
In 2019, SIA also opened a $4.2 million Technical Training Center on its campus. The facility, which includes a simulated factory floor, provides associates with the skills for careers in advanced manufacturing. Officials said the company also added a rooftop solar array, which provides more than half the power needed to operate the facility while also helping cut its carbon emissions by 47 percent.
"Indiana has long been a national leader in manufacturing because world-class companies like Subaru continue to choose to grow and diversify their operations in the Hoosier state," Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
Pending approval from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, the IEDC will offer SIA up to $2.65 million in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana, and up to $350,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans.
The tax credits are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The city of Lafayette and Tippecanoe County will offer additional incentives.