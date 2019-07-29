LAFAYETTE — Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday began official production of the 2020 Legacy sedan and the 2020 Outback SUV.
Each model was driven off the assembly line during a ceremony for employees Monday afternoon.
“We’ve been preparing for this day for more than two years,” said Scott Brand, senior vice president at SIA. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our associates, we are launching the newest generation of these two iconic models with the highest quality our customers expect.”
The seventh-generation Legacy was first introduced at the Chicago Auto Show in February, while the sixth-generation Outback debuted at the New York International Auto Show in April.
Both models offer standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, a tablet-style high-definition 11.6-inch multimedia screen, distraction mitigation system, and new XT models with 260 horsepower.
They are also built on the Subaru Global Platform, which offers increased safety, dynamics and quietness, as well as reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).
“The new Legacy and Outback will provide customers with greater safety, technology and performance than ever before,” Brand said. “I’m proud of the commitment and teamwork that has made these vehicles a reality. I’m also excited for our customers.”
SIA is Subaru’s only manufacturing facility outside of Asia and currently makes the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models for North America. Since beginning production in 1989, the plant has increased its annual output of vehicles from 67,000 to approximately 380,000. In April, the facility produced its 4 millionth Subaru vehicle.
As an industry leader in environmental stewardship, SIA was the first auto assembly plant in the U.S. to achieve zero landfill status, and the plant’s entire 832-acre site has been designated a Backyard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.