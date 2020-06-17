LAFAYETTE — Three area non-profit organizations covering White and Carroll counties received capital grants totaling nearly $24,000, thanks to Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
North White School Corporation received $13,351 for instruments, chairs, stands and uniforms for the school’s music/band department; Delphi Community High School received $9,295 to fund equipment for its Certified Nursing Assistant program; and Camp Tecumseh received $1,269 to purchase beds for its health center.
In all, SIA distributed more than $107,000 to 13 Indiana non-profit groups in eight counties.
Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana. Recipients Wednesday’s event represented Carroll, Cass, Hancock, LaPorte, Marion, Porter, Tippecanoe and White counties.
The SIA Foundation awards grants twice annually to nonprofit organizations seeking up to $15,000 in capital funding for arts and culture, health and welfare or education projects.
Other recipients include the following:
- Dayton Police Department (Tippecanoe County) – $5,829 for radar speed signs
- Hancock County Children’s Choir (Hancock County) – $1,186.50 for a cart to store music binders
- Kouts Volunteer Fire Department (Porter County) – $7,475 for fire helmets and fronts
- LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department (LaPorte County) – $8,500 for bunker gear
- Lewis Cass Schools (Cass County) – $14,581 for a factory simulator
- Wea Ridge Middle School (Tippecanoe County) – $9,112 for water bottle refilling stations
- West Lafayette Police Department (Tippecanoe County) – $5,800 for aggressor suits, student suits and equipment bags
- Westminster Neighborhood Services (Marion County) – $13,462.16 for kitchen supplies and equipment
- William Henry Harrison High School (Tippecanoe County) – $9,874.41 for microphone equipment for auditorium
- YMCA Greater Lafayette (Tippecanoe County) – $7,277 for a handicap-accessible ramp
More information can be found at www.siafoundation.org.