MONTICELLO — Two local organizations, in partnership with the city, hope to raise $50,000 this year in an effort to replace and expand the downtown area’s Christmas lights and decorations.
The Streets of Monticello Association and the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce are teaming up in the effort to replace the aging lights and decorations that have been a mainstay along Main Street in downtown Monticello. The groups also want to expand the lights and decorations to include Illinois Street and the Chief Master Sgt. Dean A. Duvall Bridge (which most people call the Washington Street Bridge).
“The existing Christmas lights were purchased during former Mayor Mary Walters administration,” said Janet Dold, the chamber’s executive director. “At that time, the chamber paid for the lights with funds earned from the Christmas in July Golf Outing. Annually, we hear how beautiful downtown Monticello is during the holidays. Because of the care from the City of Monticello Street Department, the holiday decorations have lasted for a long time.”
Kathryn Springer, S.O.M.A.’s president, said the Monticello Street Department has, for many years, decorated, stored, repaired and replaced the lights and ornaments as needed.
“It’s been a work of love; however, the time has come to replace the existing decorations,” she said.
During the chamber’s annual Parade of Lights, which will be Dec. 7, there will be a donation bucket at the downtown Bandstand. SOMA will serve hot chocolate and cookies, Alliance Bank will serve popcorn and, following the parade, the Knights of Columbus will have a “Soup-N-Salad” supper at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Illinois Street.
All donations will be placed toward the fund to purchase the new lights and ornaments.
People interested in making a donation to the Monticello Christmas Light Fund can do so by sending it Monticello City Hall, 227 N. Main St., Monticello, IN 47960; or to S.O.M.A. at P.O. Box 42, Monticello, IN 47960.
People can also visit City Hall or the chamber to make a donation in person. The chamber is located at 105 W. Broadway, Monticello.