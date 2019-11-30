MONTICELLO — Based largely on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Streets of Monticello Association will have its second Holiday Home Tour.
It will take place from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 14 and is titled, “A Country Christmas.”
“We will be featuring four homes, a farm and a business on the holiday tour,” said Debbie DeParis, chairman of this event. “We are very excited that these individuals will be sharing the beauty of their properties decorated for the holidays.”
The Monticello Fire Department at 911 W. South St., Monticello, will be the “central hub” of activity for the home tour, according to Kathryn Springer, S.O.M.A.’s president.
“Punch, hot chocolate and cookies will be available there,” she said.
Like last year, the Roosevelt Middle School Choir, under the direction of Laura Lee, will perform holiday songs, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on-hand.
Marley, the therapy pony from Courage Rock Stables, will also again be part of the festivities. Courage Rock Stables and Marley are owned by Kim Markham.
During last year’s inaugural event, homes were decorated for the holidays and owners talked about the history of their homes and the work they’ve done to improve or restore them.
“It was very well attended and I heard only good comments,” Springer told the HJ last year. “I heard a lot of people say they were inspired to decorate for the holiday and maybe spruce up their homes.”
Featured homes and hosts this year include:
Connie Pampel’s 1918 farmhouse (The Sanctuary), 4272 Chalmers Road, Monticello.
George and Debby Green’s 1870 home, 2342 S. 300 East, Monticello.
Dave and Nancy Jordan’s Brandywine Inn & Suites, 304 S. 6th St., Monticello.
Trent and Autumn Whitaker’s rustic home on 10 acres of land, 4333 S. Yankee Drive, Monticello.
Bob and Laurie Webster’s Lake Freeman Home, 4603 S. Forest Hill Court, Monticello
Mark and Kathy Kelly’s farm, barn and stable will feature a “Live Nativity, 5464 S. Freeman Road, Monticello.
The event is a fundraiser to help S.O.M.A. and the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce replace, enhance and expand downtown Monticello’s collection of Christmas lights and street ornaments.
Tickets are $10 each and will be available at WMRS Sunny 107.7 FM Radio, 132 N. Main St.; Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, 202 S. Illinois St., and at the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and White County Visitors Bureau, 105 W. Broadway.
Tickets will also be available at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Monticello Fire Department.
Springer said the event can’t happen without the support of the homeowners, the community, the volunteers and the owners of the Nativity animals.
For more information, visit www.monticellosoma.org or www.facebook.com/SOMA-Streets-of-Monticello-Association.