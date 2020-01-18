MONTICELLO — Members of the Streets of Monticello Association (S.O.M.A.) celebrated their volunteers and community partners at its annual meeting Thursday.
All told, S.O.M.A. had 139 volunteers who contributed 1,185 hours of service – with 306.5 of those hours dedicated to maintaining the downtown flower pots.
New officers were elected Thursday to serve two-year terms. Brandi Page will serve as president, Esther Hardy as vice president, Abbey Gross as secretary, and Tina Emerick as treasurer.
S.O.M.A.-sponsored events for 2020 include the annual ice cream social (Sept. 21), Barktober Downtown Dog Walk (Oct. 3), We Love Our Downtown (Oct. 6), Haunted Trail Hike and Ghost Stories (Oct. 10), Carols, Cocoa and Cookies before the annual Christmas Parade of Lights (Dec. 5), and the Holiday Home Tour (Dec. 12). S.OM.A. will also sponsor the Artisan Market during the summer.