MONTICELLO — A steady stream of brides-to-be and their guests kept the events flowing over the course of four hours Saturday at the seventh annual Monticello Bridal Fair.
The event, staged at the Best Western Brandywine Meeting and Conference Center, saw slightly less than the 200-plus people who attended last year, but the constant flow kept the nearly 40 vendors busy throughout the day.
“I think our crowd was a little less than last year,” said Carol Krell, coordinator of the event and a member of the Monticello Lake Shafer Wedding Planners. “Sometimes you wonder why. Was it too close to New Year’s? It’s usually a good time because kids are home from school. Maybe there just weren’t that many engagements this year, but we still had a good crowd. It was wonderful. It was a very, very successful show. I can’t believe we’ve done this for seven years.”
During the 2019 fair, Krell said a crush of people poured into the venue when it opened at noon before tapering off.
“People were jamming the door (in 2019),” she said. “It was not a consistent flow. This year, for some reason, they kept coming in. It was a better stream of people. You didn’t get rushed like crazy where people couldn’t talk to the vendors.”
The Monticello Bridal Fair, Krell said, “is not like a huge expo,” but more of a bridal shower in terms of its feel.
“People were able to talk to vendors rather than a big expo where you can’t really talk to any of the vendors at all,” she said. “You have just enough time to pick up a brochure or a business card.
“At our show, you can sit and talk for a few minutes with a deejay, the cake bakery or whomever. You have an opportunity to speak to people. Some of our vendors were able to book events right then and there.”
Admission was $1 to get in the door, but brides-to-be entered at no cost.
Originally conducted in February, the date was moved to January for the 2019 show to allow brides still home on their college break the chance to visit or participate in the fair before heading back to class.
Vendors — from venues, jewelers, caterers, florists, photographers, decorators, formal attire, accessories, nail, make-up, travel agents, videographers and more — were on hand to answer questions as well as provide samples and information to help brides-to-be with their upcoming weddings, from the ring to the honeymoon.
There were two “style” shows — 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — staged by Heidi’s Secret Closet, 1015 N. Main St., Monticello, as well as a pair of cash prize drawings following each show. There was also a $100 grand cash prize drawing at the end of the bridal fair.
Krell said the bridal fair shows people what Monticello and White County has to offer.
“They have great businesses that are supportive of the brides and we like to showcase the community,” she said.
Krell said plans for next year’s show are already under way.