INDIANAPOLIS — With the June 2 Primary Election only a few days away, Secretary of State Connie Lawson is reminding voters to return their absentee ballots.
And they have multiple options.
“We’re facing an unusual situation in this year’s primary, and given the volume of absentee ballot requests and returns, I want to make sure all Hoosiers are able to make their voice heard,” Lawson said.
Hoosiers with an absentee ballot may return their ballot by mail. If a voter has already sent in their ballot, they can check the status of their ballot at www.indianavoters.com, or call their county clerk’s office.
Ballots must be received no later than noon June 2. Because of the high number of absentee ballots in this year’s primary, the U.S. Postal Service is under a high level of strain, and voters may wish to consider alternate methods for returning their ballot.
Voters may deliver their ballot to the county clerk’s office by hand prior to Election Day. To find their county clerk’s contact information, Hoosiers should visit www.indianavoters.com.
Voters may also return their ballot to any polling place during early voting or on Election Day. To do this, a voter will need their unreturned absentee ballot and a photo ID. They will fill out an ABS-5 form, void their absentee ballot, and proceed to vote at the polling place. This may be done at any precinct polling place, vote center, or the county clerk’s office until 6 p.m. on Election Day.
Early voting is open until June 1 in all counties. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time June 2 in all counties.
If voters have questions, they should call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE, or visit www.indianavoters.com.