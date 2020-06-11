INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Medical Association has announced a new program to supply individual medical offices with the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to safely treat patients and protect their staff.
Shortages of PPE caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency have made re-opening difficult for many doctors. Now, physician practices of all sizes can purchase selected items at discounted rates that are comparable to bulk pricing. These items include hand sanitizer, isolation gowns and surgical masks.
“When the coronavirus first hit, many Hoosier doctors donated their own equipment for medical teams that needed it on the frontlines,” said ISMA President Lisa Hatcher, MD. “I’m proud that the ISMA has joined with these Hoosier companies to give back to our physicians so they can get their patients and the state back on track. We are truly all in this together.”
The shortage was severe enough that many doctor offices reduced hours or remained closed. In survey responses collected by ISMA, physicians estimated needing on a monthly basis 700,000 patient masks; 600,000 respirator masks and 500,000 gowns, pairs of gloves and face shields to operate at full capacity.
ISMA staff turned to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, which identified several PPE suppliers and vetted them for quality and price. The vendors included Cardinal Spirits (Monroe County); Jordan Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Newton and White counties); and Fusek’s True Value Hardware (Marion County).
Jordan Manufacturing, which produces outdoor furniture umbrellas and patio cushions, was one of 15 Hoosier-based companies honored April 13 by Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for switching their production lines to manufacture PPE.
The company’s production at the time was 3,500 gowns per week and nearly 700 masks per day.
“It has been truly incredible to see businesses all over the state step up to help in the fight against COVID-19 by providing PPE for our frontline workers,” said Luke Bosso, IEDC chief of staff. “We couldn’t be more proud to help form new partnerships and to support Hoosier manufacturers as they’ve quickly changed gears to help those who need it most.”
Additional vendors will be added over time to offer equipment at discounted bulk rates, regardless of quantities purchased. Orders for PPE can be submitted by visiting ISMAnet.org/PPE.