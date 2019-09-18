BROOKSTON — Two all-American favorites will take the spotlight Saturday for the 41st annual Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival.
Festivities are expected to get started early with the 6-10 a.m. sausage and pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Station.
The planning committee — Regina Berryman, Shelly Christopher and Melissa Summer — has a full schedule of events set for the one-day festival. Christopher is the granddaughter of one of the original festival creators, Dottie Smith.
“She got together with a couple other business people who agreed Brookston has a lot to celebrate,” Christopher told the HJ for a story published last year. “When Grandma Dottie handed the festival committee over to me, we’ve been making things better and maintaining the things that have been part of the festival’s history.”
According to the festival’s website, there will also be family entertainment on the stage, 5K, 10K run, apple bobbing, prince and princess contest, hula hoop contest, jump rope contest, bubble gum blowing contest, water balloon toss, pizza eating contest, frisbee dogs, apple dessert contest, art show, men’s leg contest, and a book sale at the Brookston library.
Golf carts are allowed in Brookston without the necessary permits from the town the day of the event, but four-wheelers, Gators, Rangers or ATV’s are not allowed. No golf carts will not be allowed in the festival area, and drivers must have proof of insurance.
Handicapped parking will be available near the event, between Second and Third streets. People can enter from the north. All paved surfaces from parking area to the main event area is easily negotiated with a wheelchair or rascal-type vehicle.
Wheelchair-accessable restrooms are located near the center of the event and there will be several portable toilets available for use.