CHALMERS — It’s been a summer to remember for a Frontier High School senior-to-be.
Luc Sproles brought home a gold medal — and finished tied for fifth overall — at a National STAR Event competition.
It was a part of the FCCLA National Leadership Conference that took place earlier this summer in Anaheim, Calif.
FCCLA stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, while STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition.
Sproles won gold in Illustrated Talk Senior Division.
“Had I not gone to FCCLA NLC, I would not have been one of thousands of members who were challenged to lead and impact our communities while embracing our talents and passions,” he said. “I have to say that nationals is the stepping stone to bigger and better things for the Frontier FCCLA chapter.”
Melissa Culver-Pekny, Frontier Junior/Senior High School’s family and consumer science educator, said Sproles became the first student at the school to attend the national event. She added that it was the second year for Frontier’s chapter.
“He is a leader in our culinary arts program,” she said.
More than 8,700 participants from across the country attended leadership and program trainings, heard national speakers, met youth leaders from across the nation, participated in competitive events, and explored college and career options.
More than 4,700 FCCLA members competed in STAR events at the conference. STAR consists of competitive events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. Both youth and adults work together in managing the events and serving as evaluators of the participants. Students develop real-world skills participating in STAR events.
Events aim to support student development of knowledge and skills by enhancing the classroom experience and career pathway initiatives by equipping students with employable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century. FCCLA members choose what STAR event they would like to compete in; events vary from early childhood education, entrepreneurship and sports nutrition to fashion design, job interview and culinary arts.
To advance to the national level in a STAR event, members first compete at the state level.
Sproles plans on studying family and consumer science and ag education at Purdue University when he graduates next spring, Culver-Pekny said.