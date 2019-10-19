CHESTERTON — The Spirit of Twin Lakes earned a gold rating Saturday at the regional competition in Chesterton.
Although scores and placements are not allowed to be released except via the ISSMA, assistant director Kelso Danning said he and band director Sam Wells, along with the entire staff, “agree that this was by far our best performance.”
The Spirit of Twin Lakes now advances to semi-state on Nov. 2, which features the top 20 bands. Danning said he won’t know until Sunday when the band will perform at semi-state, but the top 10 bands from that competition move on to the state competition.