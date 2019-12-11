REMINGTON —A local sorority approached the Remington Park Board in hopes of adopting a spot at the park and turn it into a sort of musical playground.
Monica Buschman, representing Psi Iota Xi sorority, said the group is “dying to get in on this.”
“I personally love what has taken place at the park, walking trails, the bees and trees, and the kids just love it,” she said. “We think playground equipment will really add to the environment. Since we are more musical and arts, we really want to add some fun musical equipment.”
The proposal consisted of asking for a plot at the park where the sorority can adopt and add musical playground equipment year after year. The plan would start in spring 2020, but the hope is to grow the spot one piece of equipment at a time.
“We have extra funds that we need to give back to the community and this is a great way for us to do that, Buschman said. “All the maintenance and upkeep will always be covered by us, that way the park will never have to worry about it. I am more than willing to do any volunteer work or maintenance needed”
Buschman said the groups plans to plant some native grasses but will stay away from pollinators to keep the bees away from children.
“I think this is a great idea, and I appreciate you thinking of us,” said Remington Park Board President Don Pampel. “We just have to sit down and figure out where we can put it so that you have space to grow, and so that it is easily visible from the other park as well. I am thinking about those parents who are watching multiple kids play at once.”