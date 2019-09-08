After a year-and-a-half of planning, the Grissom Air & Space Expo took flight Saturday, bringing some of the most famous and sought-after aerial talent to the military base for a two-day flying extravaganza. The show was the first as Grissom in 16 years and drew nearly 100,000 people. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the third-oldest flying acrobatic team under the same name in the world, and U.S. Army Golden Knights, a demonstration and competition parachute team, headlined the show. There were plenty of planes in the air and static displays on the ground for spectators to view, as well as a show by wing-walker Ashley Shelton, who stood atop a small plane from 1943 with her feet strapped to the wing.