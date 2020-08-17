MONTICELLO — A second student in as many days at Twin Lakes School Corporation has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an emailed letter sent Monday from TLSC Interim Superintendent Debbie Metzger, the affected student attends Meadowlawn Elementary School but has not attended classes since Aug. 11.
Twins Lakes began in-person classes for the 2020-21 academic year on Aug. 10.
According to Metzger’s letter, the affected classroom was cleaned each night and again at noon Monday with disinfectant mist sprayers. All “close contact” students were sent home immediately.
"Close contact" is defined by health professionals as being within six feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.
Meadowlawn, in following procedures outlined in the school district’s re-entry plan, has closed the affected classroom so that all high-touch areas can be cleaned. Students in the affected classroom will have an eLearning day Aug. 18 and return to in-person classes Aug. 19.
Monday’s notification followed a late Sunday night email in which the school corporation reported that a Roosevelt Middle School student had tested positive for COVID-19, and a Friday afternoon notification that an employee had also tested positive for the virus.
TLCS noted that the employee “does not work directly in any of the Twin Lakes School Corporation buildings.” School officials have not said what has or will be done in response at Roosevelt Middle School, other than what is outlined in the re-entry plan's mitigation procedures.
School officials said parents of any student that had close contact with any of the three individuals who tested positive have been notified.
Students who were in close contact with the affected Meadowlawn student have been additionally instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
The letters remind parents not to send their child to school if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or are awaiting a COVID-19 test. It directs people to read the school’s protocol for screening students in its school re-entry plan document (https://bit.ly/312LBdi).
“Twin Lakes School Corporation is following guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health and is working close with the White County Health Department to help keep our staff and students safe,” the letter states.
Parents who have questions or concerns are asked to call their child’s school administrator, school nurse or Metzger at the school corporation office. Contact information can be found at www.tlschools.org.