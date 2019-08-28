DELPHI — Rescue personnel are continuing their search for a Monticello boy who was swept away in a flooded creek last May.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, along with several state and local resources, conducted a search Aug. 23 along Deer Creek for Owen Jones, 4, of Monticello, but were unable to locate him.
Jones was reportedly playing near Deer Creek in Delphi’s Riley Park on May 23 when someone saw him swept away by the current. A violent storm earlier that day brought with it high winds and heavy rain.
A witness reportedly told conservation officers that the boy was seen struggling in the water before being swept away in the current. Jones was wearing a blue sleeveless T-shirt with a red and white star on the front, and blue shorts.
Friday’s search was focused on an area of logs in the creek just downstream from where Jones was last seen.
Using equipment and sandbags from INDOT, J&J Crane Rental, of Brookston, began placing concrete traffic barriers on the footer of the old low head dam, near US 421, to restrict the flow of water. Several area firefighters and police officers assisted with the barrier placement and sandbags for a temporary dam.
As the dam was being built, DNR fire personnel began cutting the trees into manageable pieces. The logs were then pulled across the creek with large equipment provided by the DNR Division of State Parks.
Once the water level decreased and the logs removed, firefighters and police officers began searching by hand through the mud and silt that had accumulated around the trees. Information provided by K-9 teams from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security helped conservation officers and several other state and local agencies search the area.
Search efforts have been conducted along Deer Creek, as well as along several miles of the Wabash River, since Jones’s disappearance. On numerous occasions, with varying water levels, conservation officers have swum and waded into Deer Creek looking for any sign of Jones.
DNR public safety divers have checked deeper areas of the creek, as well as areas where water flows under the bank or under large pieces of concrete. The only areas in the creek that officers could not thoroughly search included four to five logjams.
DNR officials said it is difficult and sometimes hazardous to remove logjams and search through the accumulation of debris, mud and silt.
The Jones family is currently working with out-of-state resources to have a different team of cadaver dogs search the area in the future, in case he is still trapped under an obstruction in Deer Creek.
However, DNR officials said it is possible Jones’ body made it into the Wabash River.
Conservation officers are asking the public to be observant as they boat or hike in the area, and report anything possibly related to the case to investigators.
Conservation officers will continue to conduct patrols in the area. More than 30 firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, police officers, paramedics, equipment operators, and public works staff that volunteered to help with the search effort.