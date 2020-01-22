BROOKSTON — The Matthew Kevin Ostheimer Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee is now accepting applications for awards to be presented in May 2020.
Two awards of $1,000 will be awarded to Frontier School Corporation students. A $1,000 award will be presented to a home-schooled senior from the Frontier School district boundaries.
Please be sure to attach a letter to the application about yourself and submit it to me by March 31st at cyndyost@centurylink.net or 504 E. Third St. Brookston, IN 47923
Extra applications are available by calling 765-563-3780.
###