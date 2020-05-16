REMINGTON — When Remington Town Council member Charles Illingworth resigned earlier this year, it created a vacancy that had to be filled.
The Jasper County Republican Party conducted a caucus shortly thereafter in an effort to evaluate replacement possibilities.
One person submitted their name for the position — Alan Schambach.
A caucus of Carpenter Township Precinct Committee members was conducted and Schambach was approved for the position.
“I am proud that a person of Mr. Schambach’s character was happy to become part of the successful Remington team,” said Jeff Phillips, chairman of the county’s Republican party.
Schambach has lived in Remington for 25 years and is happily married to Sarah. Together they have three children between 12 and 19 years old.
He has been a structural engineer for FBI Buildings Inc. for 25 years.
“I am one of the younger members and can hopefully speak to my generation’s interests pertaining to the town,” he said. “I would like Remington to continue to be a business-friendly place where opportunities grow, thrive and exist. I want it to be a place where families can live and raise their children in a quiet, peaceful community.”
According to Schambach, he was asked several times to be a part of the town council.
“I felt like it would be a good way to give back to my town,” he said. “Initially I declined the offers because, like others, I felt like I was busy enough without engaging in more things.”
Schambach said he has no agenda and is not “a visionary person.”
“I am just willing to contribute where need be to the council and the town as my gifts would allow,” he said. “I didn’t campaign for this position, but I am very glad to have an opportunity to serve.”