RENSSELAER — Neighbors, drivers and first responders all breathed a collective sigh of relief Friday when they found out a bizarre accident, which did significant property damage to a house southeast of Rensselaer, hadn’t harmed anyone.
The accident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. at a railroad crossing near the intersection of 175 East and McCoysburg Road.
Around that time, Charles Ingram, driving a truck and trailer for Top Notch Equipment Inc., was traveling west on that railroad crossing. A train then struck the back axle of the trailer, dislocating it and propelled it into the side of a house next to the crossing.
The eight large wheels and the axle frame burst through a corner of the house in the kitchen area.
Ingram was not injured in the accident. The train temporarily halted near the house, and the semi was jack-knifed on the road, with much of the back side of the trailer destroyed.
The trailer happened to be empty since Ingram was traveling to pick up a load of corn to deliver to a combine. Several men affiliated with Top Notch soon arrived to assess the scene and report back on the details.
The house belongs to Mike Black, who was working in Remington at the time of the accident. The only one in the home at the time was his cat.
Black has close relatives who live in the same neighborhood, including his father, Ray Black, and Ray’s sister-in-law, Debbie Lade. Both of them heard the accident, which Lade said sounded like a bomb going off. Lade said she heard the train horn blasting an attempted warning to Ingram before the crash occurred.
They both hurried to the house to see what had happened. When another one of Black’s neighbors saw the place where the axle wheels had burst through the wall, she commented that a sink used to be where the wheels were instead.
According to Ray, his son had considered taking the day off from work Friday because it happens to be the younger man’s birthday.
Local fire departments and ambulance workers arrived promptly at the scene, but their services were not needed. An officer from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrived at about the same time to assist and report back about the accident. The officer said no one on the train was harmed.
Because he had to travel from Remington, Mike Black ended up being one of the last to see what had happened to his house. Before he had even seen the full extent of the damage to his home, however, he asked to know whether or not the truck driver was injured. A man connected to the company said they appreciated his concern, and Black said the difference was that a building is replaceable.
His consideration for others was evocative of a Biblical passage which happened to be posted on a sign near the railroad crossing:
“Act Justly! Love Mercy! Walk humbly with your God!” — Micah 6:8.
Black’s relatives said there is space available for him to live comfortably while his home is repaired. His cat was not immediately found inside the house, though his relatives suspect it may have simply ran away, which it has done before.