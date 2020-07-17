CARROLL COUNTY – A rural Monticello man was killed Thursday night when his vehicle went into a ditch in northern Carroll County.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Lucas, 50, of rural Monticello (Carroll County) was pronounced deceased at the scene after law enforcement said he was likely thrown from his vehicle while it flipped end-over-end.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the accident happened along County Road 700 North, east of County Road 900 West and about five miles northwest of Delphi.
Upon arrival, police found a 2000 BMW sedan in a deep ditch on the north side of the road, with Lucas (the vehicle’s only occupant) lying a few feet away from the badly mangled car. According to witnesses and information uncovered at the scene, Lucas was traveling at high speeds westbound on CR 700 North at about 7:42 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police Lucas was seen alternating between the eastbound and westbound lanes of CR 700 North, then riding along the top guardrail for a short distance before going off into the ditch, where it began flipping and ejecting him.
Leazenby said the Carroll County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices continue to investigate. Alcohol, speed, and non-seat belt use are all believed to be factors in the crash, he added.