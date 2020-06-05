MONTICELLO — The Monticello Rotary Club’s “This is Not Your Father’s Golf Outing” will take place June 26 at the Tippecanoe Country Club.
Registration will be 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and a shotgun start at 7 p.m.
Cost is $200 for a foursome (four adult players), $125 for a family (two adults, two student players), $60 for a single adult and $20 for a single student player. Must be 16 years old or older to drive a cart.
Families are encouraged to bring their little ones (ages 5 and older). For $15 per child, they will enjoy a diner and two hours of babysitting services, along with some fun activities.
Not a golfer? Perfect! All players are even in this golf outing. On Hole 1, players must plat the entire hold using only one club. On Hole 3, players will be blindfolded. On Hole 5, players will putt with their back to the hole. On Hole 7, players will place their ball on the “X” and hit away. And on Hole 9, smile and say “cheese!”
For those who wish to sponsor, a $500 level includes eight golfers and a hole sponsorship; a $300 level includes four golfers and a hole sponsorship; and a $150 level includes a hole sponsorship.
For more information, call Karen Franscoviak at 574-297-1277.