MONTICELLO — Think of it as The Amazing Race without straying too far from home — and less stressful.
The Rotary Club of Monticello’s annual Road Rally will be Oct. 13. It starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Central Pavilion in Monticello City Park, where it will also end.
Cost to enter is $25 per person or $20 per person for those in a group of four or more. Included is a T-shirt and a dinner at the end of the rally.
Money raised benefits projects at Monticello’s parks.
“That’s why there is Rotary Cove,” said Jack Faker, Rally for the Parks chairman and a member of the Rotary Club. “We’ve built gazebos, benches and just finished a dock. We’ve done a lot for the parks.”
Some upcoming and potential projects at the city park include a seawall along the new dock, a bridge crossing over a stream, a walkway to connect the dock, landscaping of the lower park and repair work to a wall in Rotary Cove.
Altherr Nature Park’s potential projects include the development of the area behind the amphitheater, restrooms, landscaping and seating, while Rotary would like to see a splash pad at Voigt Park.
“We feel it’s important,” Faker said of raising money for the city’s parks. “When you come into town, it’s one of the first things you see. If you have a good park, you’ll see a lot of people using it — and a lot of people use our parks.”
So what is the Road Rally?
Participants will drive a predetermined course through the countryside guided by a series of clues as to the correct route. Teams consist of two or more people in any car with a working odometer.
It is not a race, but rather a test of observation skills and the ability to decode clues for directions on how best to complete the course.
As participants drive the course, they’ll stop to answer questions or possibly complete an objective. Scores are totaled on the number of correct answers to the quizzes, as well as the calculated difference between when one should have arrived at a certain point as opposed to when one actually does arrive. The difference in miles that should have been driven and miles actually accrued will also be tallied into the final scoring.
“I know how many miles it is and how long it takes,” Faker said. “Whoever comes the closest is the winner.”
He and his wife, Janet, designed the route beforehand.
“I laid out the route and Janet was on the laptop typing up the route,” he said. “I’ve done this for 11 years with my wife. She’s a big part of this, too.”
The questions will challenge participants’ ability to pay attention to their surroundings.
“It’s amazing what you see in the country, along the road, if you take time and observe,” he said. “That’s what I do. I see things and I ask questions about it.
“It’s an enjoyable ride along country roads on a Sunday afternoon.”