MONTICELLO — A student at Twin Lakes School Corporation has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent to parents via email late Sunday night, interim superintendent Debbie Metzger states the school corporation was notified of the positive test result Sunday night. The student attends Roosevelt Middle School.
Twin Lakes opened for in-person classes Aug. 10.
On Friday afternoon, Twin Lakes was notified that an employee tested positive for the virus, adding that the employee “does not work directly in any of the Twin Lakes School Corporation buildings.”
In both letters, Metzger wrote that no other information can be released, citing the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) Act. Both letters used the same wording, with the exception of identifying between student and employee.
“If your child was in close contact with the student (and staff member) that tested positive (Sunday), you received a phone call from a school nurse or school administrator,” Metzger’s letters state. “’Close contact’ is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes who has tested positive.”
Metzger’s letters remind parents not to send their child to school if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or are awaiting a COVID-19 test. It directs people to read the school’s protocol for screening students in its school re-entry plan document (https://bit.ly/312LBdi).
Parents who have questions or concerns are asked to call their child’s school administrator, school nurse or Metzger at the school corporation office. Contact information can be found at www.tlschools.org.
“Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we work together through these uncharted waters,” Metzger stated.