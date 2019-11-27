BOSWELL – A White County teen was killed Tuesday night when her vehicle was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer near an intersection in Benton County.
Indiana State Police officials said Natalie Ramos, 18, of Reynolds, died in the crash that happened at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 41 and Indiana 352 on the eastern edge of Boswell.
She was driving east along Indiana 352 and failed to yield at US 41, police said, when her 1997 GMC Jimmy was struck on the passenger side by a semi being driven northbound on US 41 by Matthew Vice, 41, of Westville, Ill.
Police said Ramos was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from her vehicle into the median, where she died of her injuries. Police also said the road was wet due to the heavy rainfall Tuesday night.
The northbound lanes of US 41 were closed for about four hours while ISP performed a crash reconstruction investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Troopers from the Lafayette Post, ISP Reconstruction units, ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Benton County EMS, Boswell Fire Department, Bennett’s Towing and the Benton County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.