MONTICELLO — A popular murder mystery production will be staged this weekend at Twin Lakes High School.
"Reserve Two for Murder" will hit the TLHS auditorium stage for a pair of performances Friday and Saturday. Start times both days will be 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $6 for reserved seating (chosen in advance) and $7 for (assigned) seats at the door. Tickets may be purchased in the high school counseling office during regular school hours (583-7108, option 4).
Written by John Randall, "Reserve Two for Murder" is unique in its setting and crammed with surprises. It opens with a play within the play and as this "play" unfolds, the theater is suddenly plunged into darkness, and an actor is shot and killed by somebody in the audience.
From this point, there are unusual developments — including a second murder, a vanishing corpse that reappears in the auditorium's rear, and disclosure that operatives of a spy ring are present.
The mystery is finally unraveled by two detectives who've come to see the performance: Sergeant Kennedy and his assistant Sam Lee.
Much of the action takes place in the auditorium with the audience sometimes taking part.
From this point, the plot gathers speed with a number of bizarre and chilling developments. Fortunately, two New York City detectives are in the audience — Sgt. Kennedy (Christian Davis) and Detective Lee (Tomie Ibarra), and they are hot on the trail of the murderer.
The New York Post once wrote the play "combines the best features of Hellzapoppin and Charley Chan in Greenwich Village."
Other featured actors include Maggie Clemons (Helen), Addy Corn (Matilda Inglefritz), Ryan Denton (Russell), Grace Fry (Mrs. Thurston-Allen), Dylan Holsclaw (Officer McGregor), Wesley Kennington (John Randall), Grace Marocco (Sally), Kaden Mohler (Ivan Strange), Julia Pielaszkiewicz (Edith Inglefritz), Emmalyn Rardon (Naomi Edwards), Chloie Roth (Agnes Inglefritz), Abigail Stewart (Martha Gregory), Maggie True (Eloise Inglefritz), Kimmie Wade (Off. Schultz) and Ashton Yount (Dr. Edwards).
The rest of the cast includes Megan Achor, Miles Ademi, Alexis Baldini, Betsy Clingman, Parker Combs, Grace Criswell, Richard Davis, Natalie Deck, Ashlyn Dempster, Hallie Egolf, Rhiley Funk, Sam Hitz, Kaleb Kiester, Tessa Kirchner, Alex Lane, Preastyn Latta, Tess Lilly, Alicia London, Kobe Lucas, Alex Martinez, MaKinzie Marx, Bella Matthews, Griffin McAtee, Kiara Miller, Emma Nolan, Jennifer Ochoa, Alex Oliver, Roselyn Rider, Sullivan Spence, Megan Van Cleve and Molly Wiley.
The student staff is led by Emma Nolan and Joe Manahan (student directors), Horacio Flores (stage manager), Hunter Bick and Zoey Downey (sound), Cody Allen, Ela Galvin and Kailey Sanders (lights), Kyrstin Roberts and Kelly LaTour (make-up chairs), Alicia London (costumes).
The rest of stage crew includes Cody Allen, Cyrus Allen, Hunter Bick, Briana Bohling-Hall, Cooper Cote, Aubry Custer, Jaquelin Diaz-Romero, Zoey Downey, Horacio Flores, Ella Galvin, Iain Garbison, Jonathan Garcia, Macy Green, Braden Harrison, Robert Herold, Myca Hill, Samantha Hornung, Alekz Labra, Angel Lopez, Joe Manahan, Jack Manion, Ryan Nickerson, Emma Nolan, Katlyn Owens, AJ Pickering, Jonathon Rans, Adamaris Rodriguez, Kailey Sanders, Rudy Serna, Sam True and Molly Venters.
The adult staff is as follows: Susan Willbanks (director); Bob Willbanks (technical director); Wendy Wade (scenic artist), Jennie Peters, Barb Fielding, Sandy Janes, Holly Nolan, and Heather Williams (costumes); Dee Williams (hair stylist), Leah Padlo (production logo and make-up); Jess Horlacher, Rob Schroeder, Mandy Street and Michael Blagg (tickets); Dave Kelly (publicity); and Bruce Lyons (programs).
"Reserve Two for Murder" is produced with permission from Samuel French Inc.