RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Rally for Peace members will not be content to just sit on the sidelines during the Black Lives Matter movement.
Instead, the group will conduct a peaceful rally on the sidewalks of the Jasper County Courthouse on Thursday evening, with the gathering starting at 6 p.m.
One of the rally’s organizers, Hillary Hall, of Rensselaer, anticipates around 100 to 200 people.
“People will have signs and people have been asked to speak,” Hall said.
Pastor Marcia Smith-Wood has been asked to provide a blessing to kick off the event.
Hall said the genesis for the rally began with an article she had read.
“It said small-town protests actually really matter and they’re really important to the movement,” she said. “So me and a group of people thought it would nice to have one in Rensselaer.”
An RCHS graduate who recently finished her first year at Indiana University, Hall hopes the rally creates awareness and conversation about the plight of black members in society.
Black Lives Matter is an international human rights movement that originated within the African-American community. It campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.
“I’m hoping the Rensselaer community understands that racism is a big problem and there are many forms of it,” Hall said. “They should educate themselves on it so they can be actively anti-racist and understand that black people are oppressed all around the world even if they don’t see it in their everyday lives in Rensselaer.”
Most recently, the death of George Floyd in Minnesota triggered demonstrations and protests against police brutality and police racism throughout the country and the world.
Floyd, 46, died last month when a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down on the street. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill at a convenience store.
Floyd begged for his life, telling officers, “I can’t breathe.” He lay motionless for three minutes, but officers ignored pleas from onlookers that Chauvin remove his knee from Floyd’s neck.
Locally, a demonstration in Lowell last week ended in prayer, discussion and peace despite fear that outsiders would break up the rally. In Crown Point days earlier, a handful of people carried firearms and shouted at protesters during a march through the city. The demonstration, however, ended peacefully.
Hall believes the rally in Rensselaer will be peaceful as well.
“These people that are involved are community members. No one is going to harm the community in any way,” she said.
The Rensselaer Police Department said in a Facebook post on Monday that it is aware of the a rally for peace demonstration at the courthouse.
“The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances,” RPD officials said. “The Rensselaer Police Department supports this right and will be on hand to defend this right, as well as to ensure the safety of the public and property. We ask for the public’s support in making this a peaceful assembly.
“The Rensselaer Police Department’s relationship with this community, its citizens, and its visitors is of the highest importance to us. We have and will hold our officers to the highest standard which we hope is reflected by our service. The Rensselaer Police Department condemns racism and prejudice in all shapes and forms. As always, we are open to dialogue on how we can best serve this city, state and country.
‘If you plan to attend, be an example to the country and show that we are a community of tolerance.”