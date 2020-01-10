Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... SALAMONIE RIVER BELOW WARREN AFFECTING BLACKFORD...HUNTINGTON... JAY...WABASH AND WELLS COUNTIES WABASH RIVER NEAR LINN GROVE AFFECTING ADAMS AND WELLS COUNTIES WABASH RIVER NEAR BLUFFTON AFFECTING WELLS COUNTY AUGLAIZE RIVER NEAR FORT JENNINGS AFFECTING ALLEN...PAULDING AND PUTNAM COUNTIES SAINT MARYS RIVER NEAR DECATUR AFFECTING ADAMS...ALLEN AND VAN WERT COUNTIES SAINT MARYS RIVER AT MULDOON BRIDGE AFFECTING ALLEN COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LITTLE RIVER ABOVE HUNTINGTON AFFECTING ALLEN...HUNTINGTON AND WABASH COUNTIES TIPPECANOE RIVER NEAR ORA AFFECTING FULTON...KOSCIUSKO... MARSHALL...PULASKI AND STARKE COUNTIES TIPPECANOE RIVER ABOVE WINAMAC AFFECTING CARROLL...PULASKI AND WHITE COUNTIES WABASH RIVER AT WABASH AFFECTING CASS...MIAMI AND WABASH COUNTIES EEL RIVER AT NORTH MANCHESTER AFFECTING CASS...KOSCIUSKO... MIAMI...WABASH AND WHITLEY COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT DAVIS AFFECTING LA PORTE...STARKE AND ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES YELLOW RIVER AT PLYMOUTH AFFECTING MARSHALL...STARKE AND ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES AUGLAIZE RIVER NEAR DEFIANCE POWER PLANT AFFECTING DEFIANCE COUNTY OTTAWA RIVER NEAR KALIDA AFFECTING PUTNAM COUNTY BLANCHARD RIVER AT OTTAWA AFFECTING PUTNAM COUNTY MAUMEE RIVER AT FORT WAYNE AFFECTING ALLEN AND PAULDING COUNTIES MAUMEE RIVER NEAR DEFIANCE AFFECTING DEFIANCE AND HENRY COUNTIES MAUMEE RIVER AT NAPOLEON AFFECTING HENRY COUNTY SAINT JOSEPH RIVER OHIO BELOW MONTPELIER AFFECTING WILLIAMS COUNTY SAINT JOSEPH RIVER OHIO NEAR NEWVILLE AFFECTING ALLEN...DE KALB AND DEFIANCE COUNTIES SAINT JOSEPH RIVER OHIO NEAR ST. JOE RIVER FT. WAYNE AFFECTING ALLEN COUNTY TIFFIN RIVER AT STRYKER AFFECTING DEFIANCE...FULTON AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES NORTH BRANCH ELKHART RIVER AT COSPERVILLE AFFECTING NOBLE COUNTY ELKHART RIVER AT GOSHEN AFFECTING ELKHART AND NOBLE COUNTIES SAINT JOSEPH RIVER MICHIGAN AT THREE RIVERS AFFECTING ELKHART... BRANCH AND ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES SAINT JOSEPH RIVER MICHIGAN AT MOTTVILLE AFFECTING ELKHART...CASS AND ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES SAINT JOSEPH RIVER MICHIGAN AT ELKHART AFFECTING ELKHART...ST. JOSEPH AND CASS COUNTIES SAINT JOSEPH RIVER MICHIGAN AT SOUTH BEND AFFECTING ELKHART...ST. JOSEPH AND BERRIEN COUNTIES SAINT JOSEPH RIVER MICHIGAN AT NILES AFFECTING ELKHART...ST. JOSEPH AND BERRIEN COUNTIES .RISES ON AREA RIVERS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR AND HAVE ALREADY OCCURRED AS A RESULT OF HEAVY RAIN. CREST HEIGHTS AND TIMING ARE STILL SUBJECT TO CHANGE AS RAINFALL AND RUNOFF BECOMES REALIZED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND UPDATED FORECASTS. DETAILED RIVER FORECASTS AND MORE INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/IWX UNDER RIVERS AND LAKES. ALL TIMES ARE IN EASTERN TIME. THIS STATEMENT WILL BE UPDATED IN ABOUT 24 HOURS OR SOONER IF NECESSARY. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TIPPECANOE RIVER ABOVE WINAMAC * FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 4 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.7 FEET AND STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE AROUND 1 AM WEDNESDAY JANUARY 15. * AT 10.0 FEET...THE RIVER IS AT FLOOD STAGE. SOME RESIDENCES BEGIN TO BE AFFECTED BY FLOOD WATER AND THE WINAMAC TOWN PARK FLOODS. &&