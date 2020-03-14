RENSSELAER — The seven township trustees of the Rensselaer Central School Corporation are now accepting applications for a member to the Rensselaer Central School Board for District 3.
District 3 is located outside the city limits, west of US 231 and south of SR 114. All applicants must reside within District 3 limits.
This four-year appointment will run from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2024. District 3 is currently represented by Joe Kosta.
Applications consisting of a letter of intent and a resume must be submitted to the seven trustees by March 30. Addresses may be obtained by a trustee or Margaret Miller, Newton Township trustee, 866-5473.
Interviews for those submitting an application will be conducted in April.