RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central School Corporation officials have found a way to provide internet access to students who don’t have internet at home.
RCSC has partnered with several local entities and will use their respective properties from which to broadcast a wireless signal. Students can then access their distance learning assignments.
School buses that will aid in providing internet access will be parked at five of the six locations. Connections to the internet are provided by cellular modems in each bus. Each modem can connect between 30-40 devices (school-issued devices only) simultaneously. All internet traffic is filtered through the RCSC technology infrastructure.
The locations, which will be available for use between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, include:
• North: Jasper Junction parking lot off U.S. 231
• South: Tri-County Bible Church parking lot near the Ind. 16 and 231 intersection
• West: The Bridge Church parking lot on Ind. 114
• East: RCHS student parking lot
• Central: Dumas Law Offices parking lot located south of the Courthouse Square. Park on the street.
• Central: Rensselaer Public Library (hours 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) parking lot. No bus will be at this site; users can access the library’s Wi-Fi named “Rensselaer Library.” Students can also use the Wi-Fi for their own devices.
There are some general guidelines to follow:
1. Students/parents are to remain in their vehicles while accessing the internet. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
2. The name of the Wi-Fi is the same as the network at school.
3. Only devices issued by RCSC will connect. Personal devices will not connect.
4. Buildings are closed at the locations. No one will be given access to the buildings for any reason.
5. The location of the sites chosen were made based on the geographic location of students who said they did not have access to Wi-Fi.
6. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. These hours can be changed if parents complain.
7. No one may enter a bus at anytime.
For more information, email Distance.Learning@rensselaerschools.org.
Rensselaer Central Schools Superintendent Curtis Craig said the school’s four buildings were to implement distance learning on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. RCSC will administer 21 distance learning days in all with 20 more days waived by the state.
A student will need to finish 160 days by the end of the school year and distance learning will help them get there, school officials said.
RCHS principal Andrew Jones provided encouragement to the students and parents on the eve of distance learning Tuesday night.
“This adventure will be full of twists and turns, dead ends, failures and accomplishments,” he said. “I personally want you to know that we are in this together, and together we will conquer the task. Let’s make tomorrow the start of something great. I pray for our students, our families and our staff.”