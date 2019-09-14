REMINGTON — Street artist Cameron Moberg will be heading back to Jasper County to create a mural for the town of Remington.
The project is scheduled to begin Sept. 19. Moberg has created murals along the Rensselaer art trial, also known as the “RenArtWlk.”
“They have recently reconstructed the old depot downtown, remodeled some businesses and are really making a wonderful push to bring some life to downtown Remington,” Moberg said.
The art project was intended to draw more foot traffic and tourism to Rensselaer’s downtown area. Moberg was the artist who painted the “Take Flight” mural of a bird on one of eMbers’ walls. The Take Flight mural was one of the original murals in Rensselaer.
“In my painting, I will focusing on local growth, with the emphasis being on the beauty it can bring,” he said. “Those ideas will be resembled through a selected assortment of local flowers. All different types, at different points in their growth state, together, cohesively exuding beauty.”
Moberg will be heading back to the area to complete the mural in downtown Remington on the pallet factory’s storage building.
“The pallet factory is in full favor of the artwork being on their building,” Town Manager Jonathan Cripe said.
In July, the Jasper County Tourism Commission approved to match the $7,500 from the Tippecanoe Arts Federation and allow Remington to move forward with its art project.
Many of the towns surrounding Rensselaer are working with the Tippecanoe Arts Federation to add art to the communities. According to Moberg, “Street art is actually contributing to revitalization of communities,”
In 2012, Remington created a downtown master plan, which included the depot renovation, artwork and street-scape project. The downtown revitalization master plan has started taking shape this year with the opening of the renovated depot.
Finding unique ways to attract attention to Jasper County’s downtown areas has been a main goal of the Jasper County Tourism Commission and other local organizations for some time. They hope to take advantage of the interchanges along Interstate 65 located in between Chicago and Indianapolis.
Jasper County Tourism Commission officials said they encourage residents to bring their family and friends to downtown Remington and “watch the mural come to life.”
Nick Fiala, a reporter for the Rensselaer Republican, contributed to this story.