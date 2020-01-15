REMINGTON — The Remington Town Council took in a brief presentation last week from the Redevelopment Committee concerning past and future projects.
Steve Kinsell and Betty Vaughan presented history on behalf of the Redevelopment Committee. The committee was established in 2004 to administer the Remington Tax Increment Financing Fund (TIF).
The committee is appointed by the town council at the start of every year. This year there were no changes to the board.
The members are currently Steve Kinsell, Brad Ulyat, Ron Wilken, Betty Vaughan, Kathy O’Neal and Rachel Cantrell.
The funds used by the redevelopment committee are derived from improvements within the TIF district and are used to finance projects that improve economic development in that district.
The TIF districts have financed $6.9 million in projects since 2004. Some of those projects include the second water tower at Interstate 65 and US 24, the town’s half of the new fire station and ladder truck, the splash pad and depot, park trails and sewer extension, and wastewater projects.
The funds will soon finance the renovation of the Regions Bank Building, the town’s share of the streetscape project, and the demolishing of the Gilbert Auto Repair property.
Annual income for the TIF district is approximately $700,00 and will continue to increase as property tax abatements on new improvements expire.
“We are in a good situation compared to other towns around us that do not have it,” Kinsell said. “It has allowed us to construct a number of projects in our area that have really contributed to the life and vitality of Remington.”
In other business:
- Susan Flickner will remain council president and James Stewart will be vice president. Stewart was appointed to the tree committee, Flickner was appointed to streets committee and Pat Berger to the police committee. Berger will continue to represent Remington on the Kankakee Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC).
- Council member Bob Braaksma moved to appoint Jerry Cyr, Barb Harper, Brian Melchi, Jon Shwab and Dan Anaya for the Remington Plan Commission.
- The town will be looking into drafting a new ordinance regarding snow removal and the area around the depot. With the new streetscape, it will become increasingly more difficult to plow the snow. The town has had several discussions with owners of vehicles and has discussed placing signs in the areas where there should be no parking during snow removal.
- Stewart informed the council the town has an opportunity to receive up to 100 trees through a grant offered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. He noted the problem will be planting the trees. The town tabled the discussion until specs are received on how the trees will be planted.