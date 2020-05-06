REMINGTON — Sticking with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan, the Remington Town Council wants to help the community experience a sense of normalcy by opening up town shelter buildings for rent and the splash pad on May 24.
“I am all for opening them up, providing we aren’t overstepping the governors rules,” Alan Schambach, Town Council member, said. “I think that they are open and in the fresh air. It should be easy for residents to social distance and still utilize the amenities.”
Some council members had some reservations about the splash pad opening because of the public bathrooms on site. However, Town Attorney Rebecca Goddard said the town could open the pad and still be in compliance with state regulations. The council voted unanimously to re-open the splash pad and the town shelter buildings at both parks on May 24.
“We need to let people decide what is safe for them,” Jim Stewart, council vice president, said. “They can use their best judgment, and if we have posted the CDC guidelines, it should be pretty straightforward what people need to do to remain safe while utilizing the facilities.”
The council discussed other town amenities. It was questioned if the baseball diamonds would be open for use or if the town had to publicly specify what could be utilized and what couldn’t.
Council president Susie Flickner said it is necessary to address these questions now so the community can all be on the same page and avoid confusion.
According to Holcomb’s five-stage plan, baseball leagues and other recreational sports and tournaments can resume. For more information on the five-stage plan visit, backontrack.in.gov.
The council stated this does not mean that those who want to use the ball diamonds to play catch cannot do so; it is specifically restricted for leagues and tournaments.
The council agreed to keep the Remington Depot closed until June 14 as a safety precaution for renters and the town. The state is currently in Stage 2 for reopening, which allows gatherings of less than 25 people.
Flickner said the depot can accommodate up to 42 people and she didn’t want to risk going against the state’s guidelines.