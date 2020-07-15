REMINGTON — A small group of residents is collaborating with Bob and Connie’s Restaurant and Pub in Remington to begin an annual classic car show.
Joseph Strocchia was granted permission by the Remington Town Council to conduct its first Remington Classic Car Show. Strocchia is not associated with an organization and said a small group of residents are just trying to do something for the community.
He requested that North Railroad and South Railroad streets between Indiana and Ohio streets be closed from 1-8 p.m. The council granted that request with no formal vote being taken.
“Thank you for taking the time to organize something like this for our community,” Council President Susie Flickner said. “People love free and I hope you have a great turnout.”
The event will take place between 2-6 p.m. ET Aug. 1.
This year, aside from classic cars, attendees can expect to have Joe Elvis Tirrito perform as an Elvis Presley impersonator for entertainment.
If all goes well, the Remington Classic Car Show will become a yearly event and will be conducted the first Saturday in August each year.
“We are having it free of charge this year just to get a feel on how the town residents and our neighbors enjoy the event,” Stroccia said. “Moving forward, we may look into having registration fees to help pay for entertainment and other organizational costs.”