REMINGTON — A Remington man who reportedly shot his gun inside a trailer park south of Remington was arrested Tuesday by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Carson E. Anello, 30, was charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon (Level 6 felony) and disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor) after police responded to the incident during the evening hours of March 31.
Police received a 911 call from a witness who heard six gunshots coming from a nearby residence. Sheriff deputies and Remington Town Marshall John Schuetzenhofer arrived at the scene, and after speaking with witnesses, were able to determine from which residence the gunshots originated.
Upon approaching Anello’s residence, police heard Anello yelling and cursing over loud music. They also heard what sounded like a weapon being loaded. Seconds later, more shots were fired with officers on the scene.
After identifying the suspect, officers talked with Anello, who was reportedly drunk, and another witness. The witness stated that Anello had been shooting his gun from the back porch of his home.
After receiving a consent to search the home, officers located two rifles and a revolver with several rounds of ammunition on the kitchen table. The revolver was still warm to the touch, police said.
Because Anello was drunk, police said the trajectory of some of the rounds that were fired are believed to have hit nearby trailer homes. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.
Arrests and criminal charges are more accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.