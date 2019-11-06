REMINGTON — It may have been more trick than treat to start out this year’s Remington Lions Club annual parade.
After forecasts of heavy rain last week, the club’s committee postponed the event — around the same time the Town of Remington postponed its residential trick or treat night.
“The flyer did say rain or shine, but the rain was too much for families or children to enjoy, and there was no way that we could disappoint the community, said Lions Club member Steve Kinsell. “It just made sense to postpone the event.”
The annual Halloween Costume Parade attracted a large crowd Saturday to downtown Remington. Parade festivities began promptly at 6:30 p.m. With more than 100 children participating, the five volunteer judges had to pick 20 of the top costumes to win the $10 cash prizes.
After the costume winners were chosen and all of the winners received their prize, every participant received a full-size candy bar.
“The Halloween parade has been a tradition in Remington for many many years,” Kinsell said. “I remember parading around downtown as a kid myself. We want to maintain that tradition. I think it’s a tradition that the town loves, and from the turnout year after year, I think it’s apparent that the children like the tradition as well.
Kinsell said it is a great way to “get trick or treating off to a good start.”
“The Lions Club enjoys hosting it year after year,” he said. “We enjoy seeing the looks on the kids’ faces, and the fun they have with their families. We look forward to it, too.”